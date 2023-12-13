News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Haus of HR named HR Consulting Firm of the Year - UK

Haus of HR, a leading HR consulting firm, is excited to announce its win as the HR Consulting Firm of the Year 2023 - UK, awarded by the Business Elite Awards.
By Rachel CollarContributor
Published 13th Dec 2023, 09:04 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 09:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This award recognises Haus of HR's exceptional commitment to excellence in the field of human resources consulting.

The Business Elite Awards, renowned for recognising outstanding businesses across various industries, has acknowledged Haus of HR's unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion demonstrated by the entire Haus of HR team in delivering unparalleled services to their clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founder, Rachel Collar expressed profound thanks for this recognition, attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of the entire Haus of HR family and the ongoing support received from all those who have been part of their transformative journey.

Most Popular
Rachel Collar, Haus of HR FounderRachel Collar, Haus of HR Founder
Rachel Collar, Haus of HR Founder

Rachel extended her appreciation to their clients, acknowledging their trust and partnership. She also congratulated her dedicated team for their relentless efforts and the importance of a robust support network in achieving such milestones.

Haus of HR, with its core values and impactful contributions to the world of HR consulting, has set a benchmark in the industry. This award serves as a symbol of their ongoing commitment to excellence, and Rachel emphasised the company's eagerness to continue its mission of empowering businesses to grow and thrive through their people.