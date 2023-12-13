Haus of HR named HR Consulting Firm of the Year - UK
This award recognises Haus of HR's exceptional commitment to excellence in the field of human resources consulting.
The Business Elite Awards, renowned for recognising outstanding businesses across various industries, has acknowledged Haus of HR's unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion demonstrated by the entire Haus of HR team in delivering unparalleled services to their clients.
Founder, Rachel Collar expressed profound thanks for this recognition, attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of the entire Haus of HR family and the ongoing support received from all those who have been part of their transformative journey.
Rachel extended her appreciation to their clients, acknowledging their trust and partnership. She also congratulated her dedicated team for their relentless efforts and the importance of a robust support network in achieving such milestones.
Haus of HR, with its core values and impactful contributions to the world of HR consulting, has set a benchmark in the industry. This award serves as a symbol of their ongoing commitment to excellence, and Rachel emphasised the company's eagerness to continue its mission of empowering businesses to grow and thrive through their people.