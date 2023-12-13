Haus of HR, a leading HR consulting firm, is excited to announce its win as the HR Consulting Firm of the Year 2023 - UK, awarded by the Business Elite Awards.

This award recognises Haus of HR's exceptional commitment to excellence in the field of human resources consulting.

The Business Elite Awards, renowned for recognising outstanding businesses across various industries, has acknowledged Haus of HR's unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion demonstrated by the entire Haus of HR team in delivering unparalleled services to their clients.

Founder, Rachel Collar expressed profound thanks for this recognition, attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of the entire Haus of HR family and the ongoing support received from all those who have been part of their transformative journey.

Rachel Collar, Haus of HR Founder

Rachel extended her appreciation to their clients, acknowledging their trust and partnership. She also congratulated her dedicated team for their relentless efforts and the importance of a robust support network in achieving such milestones.