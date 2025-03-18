HarperCrewe names Higham learning disability charity as penultimate Community Fund recipient

Higham Gateway Club, a self-funded charity that provides social and leisure opportunities for the community, has won one of four £250 grants from local housebuilder HarperCrewe, with the money going towards funding inclusive activities such as live music meets and outings for members.

HarperCrewe set up the Community Fund for organisations in Higham Ferrers, inviting locals to apply for one of four £250 donations towards projects, equipment, or general funding, with the aim to strengthen links with the local community around its new local neighborhood, built in collaboration with the Duchy of Lancaster estate. The housebuilder has already named the first two winners: Encompass, a food bank based in Rushden, and the Friends of Higham Nursery and Infant School, a parent-led school fundraising group in Higham.

Higham Ferrers Gateway Club submitted a strong entry for the grant, describing how the volunteer-led club meet weekly to enjoy a variety of activities, such as arts and crafts, bingo, games and live music, that members may not be able to access independently.

Having celebrated their 25th anniversary this year, Higham Gateway Club has a long-standing reputation of promoting freedom and inclusivity for adults with learning disabilities in the local area. It has also worked with Higham Tourism to develop a fully accessible garden adjoining Chichele College, the town’s resident heritage site.

From left to right, Pip Willmott, Higham Gateway Club Secretary, joins Georgia Price, Sales Administrator at HarperCrewe, along with David Sharpe, Higham Gateway Club Committee Member, at the HarperCrewe Higham Ferrers development.

Seth Partridge-Underwood,Lead at Higham Gateway Club, said: “We’re so pleased and overwhelmed to have won £250 from HarperCrewe and would like to say a massive thank you to them for their support.

“We are using HarperCrewe’s generous donation to provide activities to our members, some of which they would not otherwise be able access. All of the clubs income comes from member subs, grants, donations and our own fundraising activities. Our upcoming fundraising is a coffee morning on March 8th and a sponsored walk at the Waendal walk on May 9th, and we welcome any support from the community.”

Danielle Heard, Regional Sales Director at HarperCrewe, said: “We chose to support Higham Gateway Club because it provides a valuable and safe space for local people, encouraging adults with learning disabilities to socialise and enjoy the local area.

“We are proud to support an organisation made up of people who have volunteered their time to support the community for the last 25 years; the garden they have developed with Higham Tourism at Chichele College is a tribute to their dedication and importance to the local people in Higham.”

For more information about Gateway Club contact: [email protected]

HarperCrewe will announce the final winner of its Community Fund shortly.