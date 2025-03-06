Glebe Healthcare appoints AIT Home Delivery as its final mile delivery partner

Glebe Healthcare, a leading provider of mobility and healthcare products, has partnered with two-person delivery specialists AIT Home Delivery to manage its two-person delivery requirements.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This strategic appointment enhances Glebe Healthcare’s ability to provide seamless and efficient final mile delivery services to its customers, many of whom are elderly or vulnerable.

Since engaging with AIT Home Delivery in September 2024, Glebe Healthcare has been able to consolidate its delivery operations, ensuring a superior service tailored to the needs of its customer base. AIT Home Delivery now manages the delivery of a range of products including scooters, power wheelchairs, riser recliner chairs, and other large items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most significant improvements introduced by AIT Home Delivery is the offer of ‘room of choice’ deliveries as standard. Previously, customers often faced challenges with large items being left at their doorsteps unless they opted for costly white glove services. AIT Home Delivery has addressed this issue by ensuring that all deliveries are brought directly into the customer’s preferred room at no additional cost.

Glebe Healthcare appoints AIT Home Delivery to handle its two-person delivery requirements

AIT Home Delivery’s services have also streamlined delivery times, reducing wait times from 3-4 days to next working day. This upgrade has been a game-changer for Glebe Healthcare’s online store, significantly boosting sales and customer satisfaction.

Collecting daily from Glebe Healthcare’s three warehouses, the efficiency of AIT Home Delivery has enabled Glebe Healthcare to scale its operations effectively. The increased efficiency has directly contributed to business growth.

Additionally, AIT Home Delivery’s ability to handle bulky returns sets them apart from competitors and its expertise in this area has provided a much-needed solution for Glebe Healthcare, allowing for a smooth and hassle-free returns process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Gillman, Director of Operations at Glebe Healthcare & Mobility said: “For an online retailer serving a vulnerable customer base, choosing the right delivery partner is crucial. AIT Home Delivery’s commitment to reliability, professionalism, and customer care ensures that deliveries are not only fast but also handled with the personal touch that customers expect.

Glebe Healthcare, a ;eading provider of mobility and healthcrae products partners with AIT Home Delivery

“The ability to offer next-day delivery, nominated day options, and seamless room of choice deliveries has positioned Glebe Healthcare as a leader in the mobility and healthcare retail market.

“We are excited about our partnership with AIT Home Delivery and looks forward to expanding our relationship in the coming months. This collaboration underpins Glebe Healthcare’s commitment to providing high-quality products and best in class service levels.”

James Langer, Business Development Manager at AIT Home Delivery said: “As a customer centric organisation we share a number of synergies with Glebe Healthcare. We are looking forward to continuing to support Glebe Healthcare as they scale their operations by providing optimum levels of service to their customers.”