From Lock Up To Lock House at Whilton Locks Garden Village

The Lock House is a brand new build – and building at Whilton Locks Garden Village, just imagine a brand new shop full of old things, collectible things and rather amazing things!Lock House Antiques, is just that. Step inside and you will be amazed. Collectibles from every time, from ancient to modern, retro. There is something for every taste and every pocket.

Lock House Antiques is really accessible too – no stuffy, dusty corners to peer in to. There is ample parking immediately outside the shop. Dog friendly, of course and the staff are always happy for a chat about (virtually) anything. Lock House Antiques are always interested in your antiques and collectibles to sell too.

Just look what has been said already...

“A treasure trove of a shop. You made me feel extremely welcome in your shop, and the fact you allowed my dearest dog Oakley to enter pleased me greatly. It is clear to see the personal touch and passion that you have put into your shop and the wealth of knowledge you have for all your items. Our new tea set has taken pride and place upon our dining table, I am sure you will be seeing me again soon enough.” Andy Ferguson

“What a pleasant experience I had today! From the moment myself and the family stepped inside the owner was extremely friendly, chatty to us and accommodating of my children! A must visit!!” Luke Judge

Lock House Antiques is open every day 10am - 4pmThe Lock House. Whilton Locks Garden Village, Daventry NN11 2NH