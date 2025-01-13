Female Founders Summit 2025: One-of-a-kind event is returning to Northampton for THREE days this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Female Founders Summit is returning to Northampton this summer, for the second consecutive year in the town and the fourth year of the event.

2024’s two-day event welcomed business owners from all over the world, and epitomised the importance of women supporting women in the push towards equality in the business world.

Master coach Lucienne Shakir, charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, marketing agency co-founder Hannah Brady, and public relations firm director Kim Hughes joined forces to bring the event to the town for the first time – and it did not disappoint.

The team worked tirelessly to pull off an insightful, empowering and educational Summit, and we should consider ourselves lucky that Northampton will be its home for yet another year.

With a wide variety of masterclasses, workshops, networking opportunities and keynote speakers last year, including brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas, the organisers hope that 2025’s Summit will be the best yet.

Having been the exclusive media partner of the Female Founders Summit 2024, the Chronicle & Echo is delighted to be partnering with the event again in 2025.

The Summit is set to take place from June 12 to 14, with an extra day added for the first time in Northampton.

Reflecting on the success of last year’s event, Lucienne says many people praised the Summit as the best yet.

With the variety of venues, a well-structured itinerary and the fact attendees felt completely at ease, Lucienne hopes it will only get better in 2025.

“I spend a lot of time with female founders behind the scenes and see the common problems we face in growing our businesses,” she said. “It can be a lonely and judgmental place.

“The Female Founders Summit is judgment-free and non-ego. We encourage learning and implementation to tackle actual problems, and show women they are not alone in overcoming their challenges.”

Though the topics and speakers are being kept under wraps for the time being, organiser Lucienne has been revealed as one of the keynote speakers for the first time.

Organiser Lucienne Shakir has been revealed as one of the keynote speakers for the first time at the Female Founders Summit 2025. Photo: Chloe Court.

As a business coach specialising in high performance and female empowerment, and the founder of ‘The Collective of Extraordinary Women’ mentoring business, Lucienne is the face of the Female Founders Summit and will be imparting her knowledge.

“I’ll be busting the high performance myth,” said Lucienne. “And showing that the competitive side of business growth is unhelpful. How we want to run our business is individual and you burn out quickly when you compare yourself to others.”

The sessions will cover more topics than the previous three years, including digital marketing and ads, the growth of the AI landscape, and the trauma of being a woman in business, just to name a few.

There will be a full day of holistic wellbeing at Delapre Abbey this year, which was a much-loved venue in 2024. Attendees can choose to participate in this as part of the full three days, or opt for just the final two.

The sessions on the days to follow will be split across the Museum and Art Gallery, the Royal Theatre, Vulcan Works and the Film House.

From masterclasses, workshops and talks from keynote speakers, to networking spaces and a library of recommended books, Lucienne hopes everyone will take lots away from the three days.

“Nearly all of our past attendees are returning,” said Lucienne. “There’s nothing like this in the UK which is consistently supportive of female founders.”

Male allyship is an important thing to Lucienne and the team, who are inviting men to join this conversation and learn about the significance of women-only spaces in the fight for inclusivity.

When asked why Lucienne was so passionate about bringing the Summit back to her hometown for a second year, she said: “The venues are perfect and Northampton is the centre of the UK.

“There is global access for people travelling from as far as Australia, San Francisco, Barcelona and Switzerland. I want Northampton to be known as a female empowerment hub.”

Early bird tickets will be available from February 4, before the general release begins on February 19. The last chance tickets will be released from May 17 and will remain available until the event.

For more information on the Female Founders Summit 2025, and to join the waitlist ahead of early bird tickets becoming available, click here.