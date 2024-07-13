Mary Portas at the Female Founders Summit 2024: ‘Kindness is the new act of rebellion’

The authentic talk from brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas rounded off the first day of the Female Founders Summit on Friday (July 12).

The authentic, candid and unapologetic talk from brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas rounded off the first day of the Female Founders Summit in Northampton.

Mary took to the stage with event organiser Lucienne Shakir to share her insights, knowledge and anecdotes with eager-to-learn female business owners from around the world.

Lucienne began by sharing her view that we are entering a new era of experience, in which individuals like Mary are coming into their own and people are realising how much they can learn from them.

The audience made it clear that they agreed with Mary when she outlined the stark reality that most people do not know what they want to do – and the ideology that you have to know is not something that should be instilled into young people.

The expert encouraged listeners to have a go at things even if they do not want to, as this can help them discover more about themselves.

Mary was born in the 60s, grew up in the 70s, and secured her job at Harrods in 1982. After ringing the man in charge of hiring everyday – despite there being no job available – Mary eventually wore him down and was interviewed before being given a role.

“Life took off from there,” said Mary, who reinforced the sentiment that drive is based on fear and the universe has its way of getting behind you when you are at rock bottom.

As an advocate and campaigner of sustainability, Mary believes we are going through “the greatest change that humanity has ever seen” – and understanding this is fundamental to running a business and being who you are in the world today.

Working as the Creative Director at Harvey Nichols taught Mary that it is damaging to promote that luxury items make your life better, and this is something she plans to explore in a memoir she is currently writing.

“We don’t hear about this,” said Mary, looking around at the hundreds of women gathered for the Female Founders Summit.

“We’re breaking systems that used to exist. Old school people are hanging onto those systems and structures run by men. We create new ways of being, working and living through the divine feminine.”

The well-established businesswoman spoke of the importance of harnessing “a much kinder society” and leaning out of the way that men do business.

“Put yourself in the centre as you are,” she continued. “It’s us creating a new way of being.”

Mary shared an anecdote from her time in Scotland for the Edinburgh Festival, when a man bought many copies of her book for his employees at a construction company.

He told Mary he was going to rip off the covers as he knew they would not read the book if they saw it – but Mary did not care how the message was put across, as long as it was.

Mary received laughs from the audience when she quoted Oprah’s classic line ‘are you in rhythm?’ and admitted that she did not get into her flow until she was around 47 or 48 years old.

She emphasised that being open to change and letting go is equally the most difficult and important thing to do. Mary said: “Follow your proper energy and path.”

‘The Kindness Economy’ is a concept that Mary talks about frequently in her books, and she explored the importance of kindness and generosity versus keeping an eye on the bottom line during her talk last night (July 12).

“Kindness is the new act of rebellion,” she said. “Hope is a muscle, and the opportunity to see something differently. We are united by following what is right and what is good.”

The broadcaster was asked what her future holds, and she was transparent that she is a wealthy enough woman to have a choice moving forward.

Mary turned 60 during the pandemic and grew out her iconic red bob as her natural colour came through. She felt this signified a new era for her and her ventures.

Having built back her business after suffering a significant loss during the pandemic – and now experiencing the same profits as pre-Covid – the world is Mary’s oyster.

She concluded on this poignant message, addressing the women in the room directly: “It starts here. Recognise the fear and you will make it happen.”