House builder Miller Homes is pledging to pump more than £2.2 million towards healthcare and sports facilities, transport links and libraries alongside its development of 349 new homes in the west of Northampton.

The company is set to launch its new Norwood Quarter development, on the corner of Berrywood Road and Sandy Lane, Duston, after ‘coming soon’ signs went up at the site earlier this year.

First properties are due to be ready next spring, and once complete, it will feature 297 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes plus another 52 ‘affordable’ homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Coming soon' signs went up earlier this year at Miller Homes' Norwood Quarter development site in Sandy Lane, Northampton

It is the first development to be managed from the Miller Homes’ new South Midlands office in Northampton.

The largest slice of cash, just over £1.1 million, is earmarked for improvements in healthcare services and infrastructure.

Another £308,361 is being invested in the creation of new family play areas, open spaces and recreational areas, including a state-of-the-art sports pitch and changing pavilion.

Additional funds of £190,752 are also to be put towards improving transport links, with a particular focus on connections to the Northampton ring road plus another £81,105 for Northamptonshire libraries.

Gavin Jones regional operations director said: “Our highest priority when launching new neighbourhoods is the creation of welcoming and engaging communities for new residents, and Norwood Quarter is no exception.

“The challenges of the past two years have shown us, now more than ever, the vital role of the local community in providing much-needed social interaction and connection.

“This is why we’re delighted to be able to offer our support to this already thriving area.

“From improving the outdoor recreational areas and access to sports, to ensuring everyone is able to receive the very best level of healthcare facilities on their doorstep – these are factors of everyday life that have proved to be fundamental to the nation’s well-being in recent times.”