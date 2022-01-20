Sign advertising hundreds of brand new homes goes up in Northampton field

A new sign has been erected in a Northampton field advertising a selection of brand new homes 'coming soon'.

Miller Homes put the sign up today (Thursday, January 20) in a field just off of Berrywood Road, Duston.

It reads: "A new home. A new beginning. A new place to make your own."

The sign went up on Thursday in a field just off of Berrywood Road near Sandy Lane

The estate, called Norwood Quarter, will be home to a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, according to the sign.

On Miller Homes' website, the Norwood Quarter section reads: "Register your interest now to be among the first to receive exclusive updates on this exciting new development."

Norwood Quarter will sit right next to the yet-to-be-built Western Gate housing development, which will be situated in a field just off Sandy Lane.