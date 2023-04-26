News you can trust since 1931
Deafconnect: Is your workplace Deaf Aware? Here's everything you need to know

Did you know 1 in 5 people in the UK adult population are deaf? Imagine this.. you wake up tomorrow morning and you cannot hear anything.. you might not even wake up because you don’t hear your alarm.

By Abbie DaviesContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 21:55 BST- 1 min read

Deafconnect will visit any workplace, hospital or education setting and deliver Deaf Awareness Training to the staff, whether you have deaf colleagues, students, patients or customers.

Deafconnect aims to support equality in the workplace, and so is offering Deaf Awareness Training to any workplace,. Our Deaf Awareness Training, puts you into a deaf person’s shoes and understand their daily struggles.

Only 62% of the deaf population are employed, help to increase this rate. By having Deaf Awareness Training, you can help deaf people to feel less isolated in the workplace and in the community.

Abbie providing Deaf Awareness Training at Macintyre Hudson.Abbie providing Deaf Awareness Training at Macintyre Hudson.
If you would like to know more about the Deaf Awareness Training, please contact our Adult Service Support Officer, Abbie Davies at [email protected] to get a quote for our services.