Smoothie bar opens in Northampton’s biggest shopping centre as owners celebrate four new tenants and three lease renewals

A smoothie bar is the latest business to open in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton town centre.

Evolve Estates, part of commercial property and investment collective M Core, is celebrating the arrival of four new tenants and three lease renewals at the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton.

Food and beverage tenant, Smoothies To Go, has signed a seven-year lease on a 850 sq ft unit, located at 14 Wood Street whilst new barbers, Harun, at 46 Newland Walk, has taken a 1,991 sq ft space. Both businesses opened in November.

Also joining the line-up, The Leather Conservation has opened a 10,550 sq ft unit, whilst gadget and gift shop, MenKind, on 21 Newland Walk joined in October, after the brand signed an 18-month lease on a 1,711 sq ft unit.

Evolve Estates has also secured three lease renewals with existing tenants to retain the brands at the centre.

Menswear brand, Charlie Brown, located at 20 Princes Walk, and Cards Direct, situated at 16 Princes Walk, have both renewed their tenancies, as has international brand, Claire’s, at 25 Princes Walk.

Dan Davies, Senior Asset Manager at Evolve Estates, commented: “We are delighted to welcome so many new retailers to the Grosvenor Centre as well securing lease renewals with some of the centre’s tenants.

The further diversification of the retail offering adds to the appeal of the centre as a leading retail destination in the region.

By further increasing Grosvenor’s list of household and independent brands, we are creating a versatile experience for a wide range visitors.”