National retailer MenKind returns to Northampton's Grosvenor Centre after 22-month hiatus
MenKind reopened its doors on the ground floor between the former Muffin Break and Bias in October, after closing the same unit in mid-January last year.
The gadget shop has signed a new 18-month lease at the shopping centre, according to the owners Evolve Estates. This lease will end in April 2026.
MenKind has been contacted for comment regarding the hiatus and the decision behind closing last year, only to reopen in the same unit 22 months later. At the time of publishing, Chronicle & Echo has not received a response.
Elsewhere in the Grosvenor Centre, JD will move out of its current location in Abington Street and into the former Next unit, in 2025.
Evolve Estates has also confirmed that Claire’s and Cards Direct have both renewed their tenancies at the centre.
