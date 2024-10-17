Global retailer confirms it is leaving main Northampton town centre high street after 13 years at site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A global retailer is set to vacate its large shop in Northampton town centre – but it has plans to open a 100% bigger new site nearby.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JD Sports has confirmed it will be leaving its premises on Abington Street after 13 years, creating another large gap in the town’s main high street.

However, the sportswear giant will relocate to the Grosvenor Centre, taking over the former Next unit on the ground floor in 2025. Once the new site opens, the Abington Street store will close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A JD Sports spokesman said: “I can confirm JD’s Abington Street store will close once the new store at Grosvenor Shopping Centre, which will be over 100% larger. The launch date is still to be confirmed but is expected in 2025.”

JD Sports is set to close its Abington Street store and relocate to the Grosvenor Centre in 2025.

Grosvenor Centre owners, Evolve Estates, called the move a "huge win" for the town.

A Grosvenor Centre spokeswoman said: “Leveraging our strong relationships with high street retailers, we have secured JD’s continued presence in Northampton – a huge win for the town and the Grosvenor Centre. JD is committing to a large-format store at 14,000 sq. ft., which challenges the perception of declining high street retail.”

H&M is also relocating from its current Abington Street site after 25 years, moving into the Grosvenor Centre's former New Look unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grosvenor Centre spokeswoman added: “With JD Sports and H&M now contracted to open in Spring 2025, we have laid the foundation for future growth and are working closely with West Northamptonshire Council to bring more commercial and leisure operators to Northampton town centre.”