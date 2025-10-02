This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Thousands of UK savers are celebrating this month's draw

Two UK savers each won £1 million in the October 2025 Premium Bonds draw

Winners are from Scotland and Greater Manchester, with bonds held for 2–3 years

18,780 high-value prizes were awarded in total, including 75 prizes of £100,000

Premium Bonds are tax-free, government-backed, and keep your original investment safe

Check the full list of winners and see if your bonds have won using NS&I’s prize checker

Two lucky UK savers are celebrating after scooping £1 million each in the October 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw.

Premium Bonds, offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), work differently from standard savings accounts.

Instead of earning interest, every £1 bond is entered into a monthly prize draw, with tax-free prizes starting at £25 and running all the way up to the £1 million jackpot.

While there’s no guaranteed return, the money you put in is always safe. You can buy Premium Bonds with as little as £25, up to a maximum holding of £50,000, either online through the NS&I website or by post with an application form and cheque.

Two UK savers each won £1 million in the October 2025 Premium Bonds draw (Photos: Pexels/Getty Images) | Pexels/Getty Images

The winners are picked at random by ERNIE (the Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) which has been running the draws since 1957.

Fully backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds give savers the security of a protected investment, plus the excitement of a possible life-changing win.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1 million winner is from Scotland and holds £10,150 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 498FZ511907, was purchased just three-and-a-half years ago in April 2022.

The second jackpot winner, from Greater Manchest, has holds £34,350 invested. Their winning bond, 524KB804512, was bought even more recently, in January 2023.

While the million-pound prizes grab the headlines, 75 people won £100,000 each in October’s draw, with NS&I awarding 18,780 “high value” prizes in total.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

