Popular Greene King pub in Northampton cleans up its act just in time for Christmas following two-star hygiene rating

“We’re thrilled that our five star food hygiene rating has been reinstated.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Greene King pub in a busy part of Northampton has cleaned up its act after it was awarded a two-star hygiene rating earlier this year.

Sixfields Tavern, operated by Greene King, has had its five star food hygiene rating reinstated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) following an inspection in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub was given a two-star rating in April this year, which came with a warning that ‘improvement is necessary’ at the Hungry Horse pub.

Sixfields Hungry Horse's five star hygiene rating has been reinstated

The FSA’s report said ‘improvement was necessary’ specifically with hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

A pub spokeswoman said at the time it ‘prides’ itself on ‘our normally high standards’ and that it ‘took immediate action in April to remedy the issues identified’.

The pub called for a re-inspection where it was awarded a five-star hygiene rating, the best possible score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FSA said the pub’s hygienic food handling was now ‘good’, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was ‘good’, and the management of food safety was ‘very good’.

A pub spokeswoman said: "We pride ourselves on our high standards and aim to give our guests the best experience every time they visit. We’re thrilled that our five star food hygiene rating has been reinstated and we’re looking forward to welcoming our community to the pub this Christmas."

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad