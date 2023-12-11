News you can trust since 1931
All of the Northampton restaurants, takeaways, pubs and cafes given a one or two-star food hygiene rating this year

Inspectors told these establishments improvement is necessary
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:38 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 22:28 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a ‘one’ or ‘two’ rating during 2023 and told they need to make improvements to hygiene standards.

Information correct as at December 11.

One or two star food hygiene rated places in Northampton in 2023

One or two star food hygiene rated places in Northampton in 2023

Canton House in Dallington Road received a one star food hygiene rating at its last inspection on 23 May.

Canton House in Dallington Road received a one star food hygiene rating at its last inspection on 23 May.

Andrew's in Coppice Drive received a two-star food hygiene rating at its last inspection on August 2.

Andrew's in Coppice Drive received a two-star food hygiene rating at its last inspection on August 2.

Hong Kong Takeaway in Blackthorn Bridge Court was given a two star hygiene rating at its last inspection on 25 September.

Hong Kong Takeaway in Blackthorn Bridge Court was given a two star hygiene rating at its last inspection on 25 September.

