National chain responds after popular pub in busy part of Northampton slapped with a two-star hygiene rating

A national chain has responded after one of its popular pubs in Northampton was slapped with a lowly two-star hygiene rating.

Pub giants Greene King has defended itself after Sixfields Tavern establishment was handed a two-star hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) following an inspection in April.

The two-star rating comes with a warning that ‘improvement is necessary’ at the Hungry Horse pub, which serves meals to hundreds of customers every month.

The FSA’s report said ‘improvement was necessary’ specifically with hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

A spokeswoman for Sixfields Hungry Horse said: "We pride ourselves on our normally high standards and we took immediate action in April when the inspection took place to remedy the issues identified and have worked closely with the local authority on this since.

"We are confident in the pub's standards and are seeking a re-inspection to regain our previous high rating as soon as possible."

In stark contrast, The Walter Tull, which is a stone’s throw away from Sixfields Hungry Horse and also run by Greene King, was handed a ‘very good’ five-star hygiene rating by the FSA following an inspection in June.

The pub and restaurant received ‘good’ ratings across the three categories it is judged on – hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.

A Walter Tull spokeswoman said: “As demonstrated at the Walter Tull in Sixfields, we work hard to maintain high standards of hygiene and cleanliness in our pubs so we’re delighted to receive a five star rating.”