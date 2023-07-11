Popeyes in Northampton set to give away free food to eager customers on opening day – here's how to get yours

An American fast-food franchise opening in Northampton is giving away free chicken sandwiches for a year to eager customers – here’s how to get yours.

Louisiana Chicken specialists Popeyes is set to open its new 68-seat restaurant and dual lane drive-thru at the former Buddies USA Diner in Sixfields at 11am on Monday (July 17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the hotly-anticipated opening, Popeyes UK has announced ‘huge giveaways’, with the first three people in the queue on opening day, both in vehicles and pedestrians, to win free chicken sandwiches for a whole year, subject to terms and conditions.

Louisiana Chicken specialists Popeyes is set to open its new 68-seat restaurant and dual lane drive-thru at the former Buddies USA Diner in Sixfields at 11am on Monday (July 17).

Additionally, the first 25 vehicles through the drive-thru and the first 25 pedestrians in the dine-in queue will also be rewarded with a free chicken sandwich and drive-thru merch, according to Popeyes UK.

To celebrate the launch of its new breakfast menu, Popeyes UK says it will also be offering free breakfast muffins to the first 25 cars in the queue at the new drive-thru on Tuesday (July 18). Breakfast will start at 8am.

Customers queued from 4am when Popeyes UK opened its drive-thru in Rotherham and the new Northampton restaurant is expected to be equally popular so guests are encouraged to arrive early to be in with a chance of winning the exclusive prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Popeyes UK, visit popeyesuk.com or follow them on social media.