This is when Popeyes is set to open at the former Buddies USA Diner in Northampton

An official opening date has been revealed for a highly-anticipated new American fast-food chain in Northampton.

Over the last two months construction workers have been gutting out the former Buddies USA Diner to make way for a brand new southern fried chicken restaurant, Popeyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned for its chicken sandwich that ‘broke the internet’ when it launched in the US and its world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ chicken, Popeyes say the new restaurant will offer the brand’s full ‘mouth-watering’ menu, which includes the ‘much-loved’ signature Louisiana chicken, signature wraps, chicken tenders, hot wings, and Popeyes biscuits with gravy, plus much more, seven days a week.

Popeyes is set to open on Monday, July 17

The restaurant will also be serving its brand-new breakfast menu that offers a twist on British breakfast favourites, including big breakfast rolls and a variety of sausage, bacon, egg and cheese muffins, alongside cajun hash browns, and Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.

Once complete, the site will include seating indoors and outside, a dual-ordering lane to reduce expected vehicle queues, and car park for customers who would like to eat inside the 68-seat restaurant.

Popeyes confirmed that the Sixfields site will be opening on Monday, July 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes® UK, said: “After the success of our first drive-thru opening we’re thrilled to be announcing the opening of our second drive-thru restaurant in Northampton this summer.

"Our Rotherham drive-thru opening was our biggest opening to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally. Parkgate Shopping park was grid locked on our opening day, and we’re ready to go again in Northampton.

“We’re continuing to build drive-thrus as a strategic direction for the business as we grow around the UK, and the Sixfields site is one we’ve been looking at for over a year as part of that.

“We’re confident that the new restaurant, located in the heart of Northampton, will be really popular and can’t wait to announce our opening day giveaway plans soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are advised to arrive early to be in with a chance of winning prizes throughout opening day.

Popeyes will join McDonald's, Five Guys, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut on the Sixfields fast-food circuit.