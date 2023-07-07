Plans APPROVED for Wagamama to convert former Firejacks restaurant in Northampton

Plans to open Northampton’s first ever Wagamama restaurant have moved one step closer – here’s what we know so far.

Wagamama recently submitted plans to rebrand the former Firejacks site in Sixfields, which reportedly closed down in mid-June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those plans were approved by West Northants Council on Monday, July 3, meaning that Wagamama now has permission to convert the site into one of its flagship chains.

Wagamama now has permission to convert the former Firejacks site into one of their flagship restaurants

Both Wagamama and Firejack’s are run by the same company, The Restaurant Group (TRG), which also owns the Chiquito, Frankie and Benny’s, Coast to Coast brands and more.

TRG has been contacted for comment but has not responded to this newspaper. No further details have yet been released by Wagamama or TRG.

This news will come as a delight to many of our readers, who took to social media when the story first broke last week to voice their excitement over the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chron reader Siobhan Delaney said: “Oh this would be amazing to have here!”

Here is a sketch Wagamama recently submitted to WNC, which have since been approved this month

Adam Norey added: “Oh my gosh, this would be amazing. Wagamama is so tasty and healthy. Amazing.”

Amy Halliwell commented: “We will definitely be making a trip to Sixfields if this happens!”

The closest Wagamama to Northampton is located in Rushden Lakes, which is open from Monday to Saturday between 11am and 10pm, and Sundays between 11am and 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Sixfields, American fast-food chain Popeyes is also gearing up to open at the former Buddies USA Diner in Sixfields on Monday, July 17.

What is Wagamama?

Wagamama is famous for its pan-Asian food and ‘kaizen’ service. Its website says: “Our recipes are created to make you feel rejuvenated and satisfied. a base of noodles or rice to give you energy. quality protein and good fats to sustain you.

"An abundance of fresh crunchy vegetables to nourish you and finally, spices, sauces and steaming broths to ignite your tastebuds. There are desserts, fresh juices, hot drinks, wine, sake and expertly crafted Asian beers too. Our simple balanced soul food is made freshly everyday in our open kitchens. Wagamama is a staple of modern Asian cuisine.”