PICTURES: Take a look inside this brand new Lidl supermarket which opened in a busy part of Northampton today

The store opened today (Thursday) following nine months of construction work

Take a look inside this brand new multi-million pound Lidl supermarket which opened today (Thursday, December 8) in a busy part of Northampton.

Lidl has opened its new supermarket in Harlestone Road, Duston following nine months of construction work which saw the former Harvey’s Warehouse demolished.

The store opening times are between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

This new store is expected to serve thousands in the area and becomes the fourth Lidl supermarket in Northampton, joining the Weston Favell, Sixfields and Far Cotton sites.

Another Lidl is set to be built soon in Kettering Road North, making it the fifth in the town.

1. New Lidl opens in Northampton The brand new Lidl supermarket in Harlestone Road, Duston opened today (Thursday, December 8) Photo: Lidl Photo Sales

