Northampton's revamped multi-million pound tourist destination opens for new season...and guests are loving it

Meadow Bay Villages (MBV) pulled Billing Aquadrome and its stricken sister site Cognehoe Mill out of administration in Spring last year promising millions of pounds worth of investment to put the site on the tourism map.

There have been several setbacks during the MBV journey including four ‘danger to life’ flood warnings throughout 2024 which saw mass evacuation of the site, which largely sat under flood water.

Caravans were destroyed and residents were left in emergency accommodation for weeks on end.

MBV ploughed on with its bold vision for the site – which sites on a floodplain on the outskirts of Northampton – and by September they had already pumped £12m into the site.

A outdoor splash pad, water park and amphitheatre were some of the first new features followed by bespoke glamping pods with external decking overlooking the lakes complete with hot tubs and BBQ tables.

Some of the old traditional favourites like the little train that runs around the park remain.

Temperatures began to rise just in time for the official opening of the 2025 season on Saturday which saw visitors flock from miles around.

One reviewer said: “Beautiful park, grounds kept well maintained. You can see a huge investment done and what a difference.”

Another said: “Overall I think the work so far and in progress is amazing and really bringing the place back to life.”

Other feedback read: “Considering we flooded last year the owners have turned this place around to a park that they will be queuing to come into in the coming years . Well done all involved.”

Another said: “We had a fab time. We’ve been coming here for years and this year was by far the best! Brilliant all-day long free entertainment for the kids! Thank you guys.”

MBV has partnered with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to redevelop Billing Aquadrome, including work to improve flood defences and part of the masterplan to turn part of the park into a high-quality tourist destination.

A small section of Billing will be redeveloped to allow caravans which are already being utilised for residential purposes to be used under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the council.

Northants Roads Policing Team are part of a huge operation which has already seen the removal of some of the first caravans off the site last week at Cogenhoe Mill which has been deemed ‘a serious risk to life’ due to ongoing flooding in the area.

Caravan owners were informed of the conclusions of the report and were offered free relocation to Billing Aquadrome or any suitable site within a 50-mile radius, at no cost.

The start of the closure began last week with Northants Roads Policing Team stepping in to help with the relocation of some of the first units to come off the site which is home to 60 caravans.

A spokesman for MBV told the Chron: “24 caravans were moved last week with another 22 planned by Wednesday evening.

“There will be a break for a few weeks with moves resuming in May. If all goes to plan then all caravans would be moved by the end of May.”

MBV said the ‘vast majority’ of Cogenhoe owners are moving to Billing Aquadrome which has had millions of pounds worth of investment pumped into it to boost tourism in the town.

The spokesman for MBV said: “We understand that the closure of Cogenhoe Mill will be disappointing for many owners and local people. However, given the circumstances, there is no feasible alternative.

"Meadow Bay Villages remains fully committed to the region, as demonstrated by our significant investment in Billing Aquadrome and the surrounding area."

