Beginning of the end for stricken Northampton caravan park as huge operation to relocate dozens of caravans gets underway

Northants Roads Policing Team are part of a huge operation which has already seen the removal of some of the first caravans off the site last week at Cogenhoe Mill which has been deemed ‘a serious risk to life’ due to ongoing flooding in the area.

Cogenhoe Mill – a smaller park to its sister site at Billing Aquadrome which both sit on the banks of the River Nene – has been earmarked for permanent closure by new owners Meadow Bay Villages (MBV).

MBV confirmed to the Chronicle & Echo in March that it had no choice but to close the site after commissioning an independent specialist report to assess the future viability of Cogenhoe Mill.

The report concluded that closure is the only realistic option, despite extensive recent expenditure by MBV to rectify flood damage.

Caravan owners were informed of the conclusions of the report and were offered free relocation to Billing Aquadrome or any suitable site within a 50-mile radius, at no cost.

The start of the closure began last week with Northants Roads Policing Team stepping in to help with the relocation of some of the first units to come off the site which is home to 60 caravans.

A spokesman for MBV told the Chron: “24 caravans were moved last week with another 22 planned by Wednesday evening.

“There will be a break for a few weeks with moves resuming in May. If all goes to plan then all caravans would be moved by the end of May.”

MBV said the ‘vast majority’ of Cogenhoe owners are moving to Billing Aquadrome which has had millions of pounds worth of investment pumped into it to boost tourism in the town.

The spokesman continued: “The park will eventually close once it has been cleared but the marina will continue to be operated with existing amenities maintained.”

MBV purchased Billing Aquadrome and Cogenhoe Mill in early 2024, bringing the business out of administration and back to life with a bold vision and millions of pounds worth of investment.

Both sites flooded significantly four times during 2024, leading to mass evacuation of the sites with the Environment Agency issuing ‘threat to life’ warnings on every occasion. Geoffrey Smith, Chief Executive of Meadow Bay Villages, said: "Over the past year, the River Nene has experienced numerous major flood events. “Since acquiring Cogenhoe Mill in spring 2024, we have been deeply concerned about the ongoing flood risks at the site, which pose not only a significant threat to property but also a serious risk to life.

“Looking ahead, we have already opened discussions with local authorities, the parish council, and the police to ensure the closure process is managed smoothly and with minimal disruption to the community.

“We understand that the closure of Cogenhoe Mill will be disappointing for many owners and local people. However, given the circumstances, there is no feasible alternative.

"Meadow Bay Villages remains fully committed to the region, as demonstrated by our significant investment in Billing Aquadrome and the surrounding area."

MBV has partnered with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to redevelop Billing Aquadrome, including work to improve flood defences and turn part of the park into a "high-quality" tourist destination.

A smaller section of Billing will be redeveloped into a residential area under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement with the council.

1 . . Northants Roads Policing Team lead the operation to start moving caravans off Cogenhoe Mill Photo: Northants Roads Policing Team Photo Sales

2 . . Northants Roads Policing Team lead the operation to start moving caravans off Cogenhoe Mill Photo: Northants Roads Policing Team Photo Sales

3 . . Northants Roads Policing Team lead the operation to start moving caravans off Cogenhoe Mill Photo: Northants Roads Policing Team Photo Sales

4 . . Cogenhoe Mill has been deemed 'a serious risk to life' Photo: Googlr Photo Sales