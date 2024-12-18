Major cinema brand confirms it will open new 'luxury' site in Northampton in 2025

A major cinema brand has confirmed it will be opening a new ‘luxury’ cinema in Northampton in 2025.

Cinema giant ODEON has announced it will be opening a new ‘Luxe’ site in Northampton next year, although no official opening date or location has been confirmed.

This announcement comes after Cineworld confirmed it will close down its site at Sixfields in January 2025, ending its long-standing presence there since 2005.

When asked whether ODEON would be taking over the Cineworld site, the company declined to comment.

An ODEON spokeswoman said: “ODEON confirms it will open in Northampton next year. Further details will be disclosed in due course.”

What is ODEON Luxe?

According to its website, ODEON Luxe offers a ‘premium’ cinema experience. The venues feature ‘luxurious’ reclining seats with extra legroom, Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio, and ‘premium’ food and drink options. Fewer seats per screen are designed to create a more ‘spacious and comfortable’ movie-going experience.

Ticket prices for ODEON Luxe cinemas generally range from £15 to £25 for standard adult tickets, with children's tickets typically priced between £7 and £10. The myLIMITLESS membership starts at £17.99 per month for unlimited standard films, with a higher-tier option at £21.99 that includes premium formats for an additional fee.

The new venue in Northampton will be the only ODEON Luxe cinema in Northamptonshire, following the recent confirmation that the Odeon Luxe in Kettering will close in January 2025.

In a newsletter, the company stated: “We are sorry to announce that we have made the very difficult decision to close ODEON Kettering on 28 January 2025. Despite constructive negotiations, it was ultimately agreed that Odeon would end its occupation of the site...but we are excited to announce that a brand new ODEON Luxe will be opening in Northampton in 2025.”