A high-end fashion retailer has OPENED a new store along a busy road in Northampton.

Flannels, part of the Frasers Group, has opened a new store at the former Thackerays site in Wellingborough Road.

Thackerays, which had been trading in the town since 1972, closed down earlier this summer after being purchased by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which owns several other brands, including Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

Despite still having the Thackerays signage, the new Flannels store has opened there. Frasers Group has been contacted for comment.

This week, plans have been submitted to erect Flannels signage at the site, which will likely get approval and be erected soon.

Flannels is one of the UK's leading luxury retailers, specialising in both men's and women's designer clothing, footwear, and accessories.

The retailer offers products from a range of designers, including Balenciaga, Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Tom Ford, and Versace.

Men’s T-shirts are priced between £150 and £550, while women’s dresses can cost several hundred pounds.

Plans have been submitted for Flannels signage to be erected at the former Thackerays store in Wellingborough Road. It is currently trading with the Thackerays signage on the exterior of the building.

In recent years, Flannels has rapidly expanded, opening flagship stores in major cities across the UK and enhancing its online presence, now operating over 60 locations nationwide.

According to industry experts, the company is pushing nationally to secure independent, high-end retailers and reshape them under the Flannels banner.

The nearest Flannels stores currently to Northampton are located at Rushden Lakes and in Milton Keynes.

The Flannels store at Rushden Lakes has received a mix of reviews from customers. While many shoppers appreciate the range of luxury designer brands available, some customers have reported negative experiences, particularly about customer service and returns.

Circus in the Drapery has also been acquired by the Frasers Group as its website now redirects to the Flannels page. It is not yet known what will open there.