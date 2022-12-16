A busy Northampton town centre street has changed dramatically in the last month - with the addition of two popular fast-food chains and the demolition of an iconic building.

The Drapery in Northampton town centre looks a bit different of late...

Popular fast food outlet Taco Bell opened up at the former Fever and Boutique nightclub on November 16.

And then, also at the former Fever and Boutique nightclub, KFC opened its doors.

The two American chains join McDonald's and German Donner Kebab on the Drapery fast-food scene.

Fever and Boutique was forced to close down in 2020 to abide by the Government's pandemic lockdown rules, unfortunately for the club, it never reopened.

Elsewhere on the Drapery, demolition works at the former Debenhams department store look almost complete - the building had been there for 140 years. A giant gap now sits between Normans News shop and Natwest Bank. The site is set to be turned into 201 student flats.

