Closing down Northampton jewellers inviting offers on half a million pound remaining stock in final week of 'mega' sale

There’s just one week left to grab a ‘mega’ bargain at a closing-down jeweller in Northampton town centre – and they’re inviting offers on the half-a-million-pound remaining stock.

Steffans Jewellers in Abington Square is inviting the public to come down and make offers on the remainder of their £500k stock before they close down for good next Saturday, January 11.

The well-known Northampton jeweller announced in November that it will close its store in this month after nearly 48 years in business.

At the start of the sale, which began in November, they had £2 million in stock to clear. Now, with just £500k left, they’re encouraging the public to grab a bargain in the final week.

Customers have been queuing around the block on some days of the sale, which started in November.

Wes Suter, director of Steffans, said: “It’s going to be mega. The sale has been phenomenally successful. We’ve marked some items down further, but people can still come and make us an offer. People can get great value and take it to the bank.

“There was a queue on Saturday (December 28) when we first started this offer. People were coming in and making us offers. If you see something for £1,000 and it’s in the sale for £500 and you offer us £400, we’d probably accept it. If you offer us £300, we might not. That’s the game. We want to make it fun; people want to deal.

“We’re closing in 10 days, on the 11th, so it’s the last week to grab yourself a bargain. It should be really good. It’s not a trick! If it’s a reasonable offer, then we’ll accept it.”

He added: “Thank you to the people of Northampton for their support so far. They’ve come out in their droves. We really appreciate it. Come and support us in the future over at Market Harborough. The show must go on.”

Wes previously told the Chronicle and Echo that the decision to leave the town stems from the poor state of the town centre and a lack of support from West Northants Council (WNC), adding that there is something ‘grossly wrong’.