'Passionate' owner of Northampton town centre jewellery store criticises 'robotic' WNC after behind closed doors meeting

A prominent business owner in Northampton town centre, who is vacating the town after 48 years, has criticised West Northants Council (WNC) following crunch talks.

Steffans, the well-known Northampton jeweller, announced in November that it will close its Abington Square store in January 2025 after nearly 48 years in business.

Owner Wes Suter says the decision stems from the poor state of the town centre and a lack of support from West Northants Council (WNC), adding that there is something "grossly wrong."

Following the announcement, a meeting behind closed doors took place at their shop between Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of town centre regeneration, and the Steffans owners.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo about the meeting, Wes said he feels "it validated our decision to leave."

He said: “We told them we’re getting out because Northampton doesn’t seem to attract a lot of people, parking charges, all those things we’ve been saying. They had a party line and it didn’t really feel like anybody really had any heart in it. I think the councillors that we’ve got have very little heart in the community. Maybe they’re numb to it. I don’t think they really recognise how big an issue we have got in the town."

Wes continued: “Their party line was we’ve spent money on the Market Square and we’ve tried to do this and that. It was a bit more robotic than human, which, sadly, you’ve come to expect from the council now. I had a great relationship with the council before, where you could pick up the phone and solve problems.

“They think they’ve got a solution and they think that involves regenerating the Market Square and inviting STACK in and various other things, but it’s much bigger than that half a square mile radius. Northampton is a sprawling, metropolitan town and there’s so many nooks and crannies that are suffering.”

Wes added: “I wanted to know if they can feel the passion for Northampton that I have. I didn’t get that from councillor Lister. I didn’t feel it. Don’t get me wrong, they’re likeable chaps but they haven’t got the answers. I have no personal vendetta against any of them, but someone has to start thinking outside of the box. I think it’s going to have to get worse before it gets better.”

Wes has previously said he feels his end of town has been "forgotten" by WNC, suggesting the council’s energy and money have been solely focused on the £12.4 million Market Square project.

He pointed out several issues plaguing the area, saying: “Homeless people, we have a lot of anti-social behaviour, there’s not a lot of police, and we’re not working cohesively to figure the problems out.

“I’ve been in the town for 20-odd years. I know what the town needs—it needs the barriers taken away from it, and paying for parking is a barrier," he said.

“The biggest issue is the battle between residential and commercial. We’ve got infrastructure not how it should be for residential. I think Northampton is going through the changes of growth, really, from commercial to residential."

Wes added: “You’ve got some saying how good Northampton is. I understand positivity, and I understand we have to keep banging the positive drum, but that positive drum is at the detriment of us and we’re actually kidding ourselves that Northampton is a place where people actually want to come.

“At some point I’d like to come back and make a return to Northampton. But it’s got to go through some changes. I feel like I’ve gone through it and haven’t really seen any benefits.”

WNC declined to comment on the meeting.

A West Northants Council spokeswoman previously said: “We’re saddened to hear about the closure of Steffans and acknowledge the significant role it has played in Northampton’s history and retail offering. As a council, we are committed to creating a vibrant environment where businesses can grow and succeed. We'd be delighted to meet with Mr Suter and any other local businesses to discuss the wide range of support we offer. This includes 1:1 expert advice, workshops, and grant funding opportunities aimed at fostering business growth, innovation, and sustainability. The South Midlands Growth Hub and Northamptonshire BIPC also provide a range of free business support, funding guidance, and valuable networking events, all designed to help local businesses thrive.

“We also recently celebrated the transformation of Northampton Market Square, which is central to our vision of revitalising Northampton’s town centre, bringing more visitors and footfall to support our local businesses. The grand reopening of the square saw thousands of people visit the town centre and showcased the potential of these projects to create vibrant community spaces, support businesses and boost the local economy.

“For more information on our business support initiatives, please visit our dedicated Business Support webpage, where people can find details on funding, workshops, and networking events.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), previously said: "Just like all towns around the country, the retail environment in Northampton has changed significantly over the past 50 years and we are continuing to see further evolution as businesses respond to changing consumer habits.

"It's been heartening to see multiple businesses, including both national chains and independent shops, embracing the changes and investing in their premises to provide an experience-led offering to shoppers, while we are seeing several big names choose Northampton as a destination for new store openings.

"There is huge positivity around the new Market Square and, with work due to complete soon on Abington Street and Fish Street, the beginnings of a bright new era for Northampton town centre are starting to emerge."