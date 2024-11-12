Steffans sale branded as ‘busier than every Christmas they have ever had put together’
The jewellers, located in Abington Square, is leaving the town after 48 years and announced it is closing the doors of its flagship store for the final time on January 31 next year.
The award-winning business is known for its high-end and luxury offering, with a bespoke service and dedicated workshop located on the first floor of the building.
As a last hurrah ahead of shifting their focus to the remaining Market Harborough store, Steffans launched a huge sale last Saturday (November 9) in a bid to clear £2 million worth of stock.
Boxing legend Frank Bruno, who is a long-standing patron of Steffans as the business has continued to support the Frank Bruno Foundation, cut the ribbon and opened the sale.
Sales director Wes Suter, who has been involved in the business for 22 years and is the son of founder Steffan, described the overwhelmingly positive response to 50 percent off all jewellery and 25 percent off watches.
“It has been busier than every Christmas we’ve ever had put together,” said Wes. “We’ve served over 1,000 people and it’s been phenomenally successful – far greater than we could have dreamed.”
The queue started forming at 6am on Saturday morning, four hours before the shop was set to open, and this exceeded expectations for the Steffans team.
Visitors thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to meet Frank Bruno, as well as to shake the hand of Steffan to congratulate him on his successes ahead of his retirement.
“We’re very proud that people have come and supported us,” said Wes, who added that the team has been taken aback by the number of messages on social media.
Engagement rings have been a particularly popular choice so far, with diamond rings starting at as little as £250.
Steffans is continuing to add stock to the sale each week and want to reassure customers that they will not miss out on the opportunity to secure a bargain.
