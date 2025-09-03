Commsave launches referral campaign as membership surge continues

Members of a rapidly expanding credit union can now win from a £5,000 prize pot simply by sharing their experiences with friends and family – all part of a new referral campaign.

The new six-week Commsave Credit Union campaign, running from 21st August to 29th September, encourages existing members to share their positive experiences with friends, family and colleagues. Both referring members and new joiners will be automatically entered into a prize draw which includes eight cash prizes and a top prize of £2,500.

This initiative comes as Commsave exceeds the 39,000-member milestone following sustained growth throughout 2025.

Richard Munro, Commsave

Richard Munro, Interim CEO of Commsave Credit Union, said: "This referral campaign reflects our belief that the best advocates for credit union membership are our existing members themselves. When people experience the difference that ethical, member-focused financial services can make, they naturally want to share that with others.

“We understand that many households are facing financial pressures right now. That's exactly why credit unions like Commsave exist - to provide reliable, affordable financial support that puts our members' needs first, especially when times are tough."

This referral campaign operates entirely through word-of-mouth and existing member networks. New members who join during the campaign period will also receive automatic entry into the prize draw, regardless of whether they were referred.

Commsave's recent growth follows its successful start to 2025, when over 1,500 new members joined between January and April during the credit union's 321 prize draw campaign.

Commsave

As membership grows, so does Commsave's ability to give back to local communities. The credit union's Community Fund has distributed nearly £120,000 since 2021, supporting school libraries, food banks, and grassroots groups across the UK.

As a member-owned financial co-operative, Commsave provides savings accounts, affordable loans, and financial education to support members' financial wellbeing. All profits are reinvested into member services and community initiatives rather than distributed to external shareholders.

This new 2025 referral campaign caps off a successful year for Commsave, which has launched its first Green Month campaign promoting environmental sustainability and raised over £3,000 for The Air Ambulance Service through the Franklins £50 Challenge. The credit union has also expanded its educational reach through the Money Matters programme with Northampton Town FC Community Trust and continued supporting local schools and charities through its Community Fund.

About the referral campaign

The prize structure includes prizes of £2,500, £1,500, £500, and five prizes of £100, with winners receiving their awards directly into their Commsave Regular Savings Account. The draw will take place within seven working days of the campaign closing, with winners contacted using their details on file.

To qualify for entry, new members must be over 18 and set up a payment method through payroll or direct debit. There is no limit on the number of people existing members can refer, with each successful referral generating an additional entry into the draw.