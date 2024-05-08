Celebrating winner of the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards (Business Innovation)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mercure Daventry Court Hotel was the venue of this year's awards finals and the finest of the counties small businesses dressed up in black tie/evening wears to the venue.

Welcome drinks/networking, 3 course dinner, top end entertainment then the announcements of the winners of the different awards categories, was the order of the evening activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mainstream Careers Limited clinched gold for the Business Innovation category, in recognition of their very innovative approach to service provisions. https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-northamptonshire-business-awards/finalists-2024/

Mainstream Careers team posing for a photoshot with the award annoucers.

They are an IT consultancy and tech training provider that has served their communities for 10 years now. They provide hands-on work experience opportunities for individuals that want to start a career in tech but do not have the all-important work experience. They have worked with, mentored, and supported thousands of young people into gainful employments over the years.

Their B2B business serves organisations - small, big, governments, that require IT consultancy, change management, project management or digital solutions. www.mscareers.co.uk

Following their success at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2024, Mainstream Careers have now gone through to become a finalist at the SME National Business Awards. The finals will take place on Dec 6th, 2024 at the prestigious Wembley Arena in London. When asked about any other awards the company may be eyeing, the founder and Director, Mr Fred Ojigbani said in a recent radio interview that they are focused on the SME Nationals happening in December and hoping for a positive outcome for their company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a thank you to the Northamptonshire communities for the support their have provided to this business over the years, the business has now organised a free career seminar as a way of giving back to the community. This free event will take place on Saturday, 1st June at LoveWorld Northampton Church, 64 Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton. NN2 7SH. Interested parties are required to express their interest by registering at https://t.ly/3InY5