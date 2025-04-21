Business owner Jessica joins In The Round Third Sector consultancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading third sector consultancy, In The Round, has appointed Jessica Pilkington, Founder and Director of Pilkington Communications, as an Associate to lead on PR and Marketing.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In The Round is the UK’s leading collective of third sector experts, providing unrivalled strategic support across governance, fundraising, HR, risk management, operational strategy, PR, marketing, and organisational development.

As an invitation-only consultancy, it brings together some of the country’s most respected specialists, offering charities and not-for-profits a fully integrated approach to strengthening their organisations, overcoming challenges, and maximising their impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an Associate, Jessica - whose offices are based at Delapré Abbey in Northampton - brings extensive expertise in communications, storytelling, and brand development for charities and purpose-driven organisations. With deep knowledge of the evolving charity landscape, she advises leaders on how to communicate their impact and expand their reach. A trained journalist with over 20 years of regional and national media experience, she has also worked in fundraising, philanthropy, and charity marketing, offering a well-rounded perspective on the sector.

Jessica Pilkington, owner and founder of Pilkington Communications.

Jessica commented: “I’m honoured to join In The Round as an Associate, working alongside some of the most respected experts in the sector. PR and marketing are integral to helping charities and social enterprises thrive, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to support organisations in enhancing their reach, effectiveness, and overall impact.

Elliot Harris, Director at In The Round, added: “Jessica’s deep understanding of the third sector, combined with her strategic and creative approach to PR and marketing, makes her a fantastic addition to our team. We are delighted to welcome her and look forward to the value she will bring to the organisations we support.”

Jessica is a dedicated advocate for the not-for-profit sector. She is a charity trustee, leads her family’s charitable fund, and was recognised as an MPHERo in 2024 for her contribution to the charity sector and her support for women in business. In 2023, she was named Business Person of the Year (Northamptonshire), and her company, Pilkington Communications, is a multi-award-winning agency with offices in both Devon and Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica joins a distinguished team of In The Round third sector specialists, including directors Ian Crocombe, Elliot Harris, and Sue Thorn, as well as fellow associates Chris Knight, Rachel Hayward and Benjamin Morrison.