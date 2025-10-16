Buccleuch Property and Top Road secure major pre-let with BLM Group at Towcester Trade Park

Street view of Towcester Trade Park

Buccleuch Property and Top Road have agreed a pre-let with BLM Group for an 8,000 sq ft unit at Towcester Trade Park (TT Park).

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letting was secured ahead of the scheme reaching Practical Completion in February 2026, with construction works on the 85,000 sq ft multi-let industrial and trade counter development having commenced in May 2025. This latest deal means TT Park is now more than 65% pre-let, following a 47,000 sq ft letting earlier this year to a national occupier.

Josh Thomas, Associate Director at Buccleuch Property, said: “Securing BLM Group at Towcester Trade Park marks an important milestone. Their decision to commit to the scheme at an early stage demonstrates the strength of the location and the quality of the accommodation. BLM is a great fit for TT Park, bringing advanced manufacturing expertise and creating high-value local jobs. We are in active discussions with a number of other potential occupiers about the remaining space and are confident of securing further lettings in the months ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLM Group is an Italian headquartered company and a global leader in machinery and systems for processing tubes, wires and sheet metal. Its technologies span laser cutting, tube bending and end-forming, providing integrated solutions from design through to digitisation for diverse production environments.

Jon Curtis, Managing Director of BLM Group UK, said: “We are thrilled to secure this pre-let at Towcester Trade Park. The high-quality space and strategic location perfectly complement our operational needs and growth ambitions in the UK.”

The decision by BLM Group to locate at TT Park highlights strong demand for high-quality, energy-efficient industrial space in this key employment growth area, which benefits from excellent access to the strategic road network.

Angus Wade, Director at Top Road, said: “The latest letting underscores sustained occupier demand for well-located, deliverable employment space in the Oxbridge Arc. TT Park continues to demonstrate how a strategic location and professional delivery certainty can attract high-quality occupiers.”