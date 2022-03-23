Barclays set to close longstanding branch in Northampton town centre and open new one nearby

Barclays bank is set to close a longstanding branch in Northampton town centre and relocate to a new location.

The bank will close its branch in the Drapery for good on Wednesday, April 20 after decades serving the community.

However, the bank will be opening a new branch at the former Waterstones shop in Abington Street on Wednesday, April 27.

The Abington Street branch is currently covered by a wooden box while workers refurbish the building.

A Barclay's spokesman said: "The new branch will provide our latest banking technology to make everyday banking quicker. It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access, improved meeting rooms and at least one cash machine available 24 hours a day.

"This represents a significant investment in Northampton and demonstrates our commitment to the area."

Barclays said no employees will be made redundant following the move.

Barclays will open its new branch at the former Waterstones store in Abington Street on Wednesday, April 27