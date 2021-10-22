Waterstones relocates to new store in Northampton town centre

A popular book shop chain in Northampton' s high street has relocated.

Waterstones has closed down its store in Abington Street and moved into the former Topshop unit in the Grosvenor Centre.

The long-standing Abington Street branch closed its doors on Thursday, October 14, with the new shop opening the next day on October 15.

Plans had been announced in August that the store would be moving in time for the October half-term.

Talking to the Chron back in August, a Waterstones spokeswoman said: "We are delighted to confirm that Waterstones will be moving into the former Topman unit in The Grosvenor Centre.

“Being so popular, the centre is a great location for our new bookshop."

James Roberts, centre director at Grosvenor Shopping, told the Chron: “We are thrilled to be welcoming another new store at Grosvenor.

"The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for the retail industry but it is great to be able to share some positive news, which we hope will continue.”