The owner of a baked goods business has praised the first month in her “perfect” cabin in Northampton as being “beyond expectations”.

The business was run from Sherrilyn’s home since it took off in June 2020, but she excitingly took on a cabin at Workbridge, in Bedford Road, at the start of March.

Founded by Sherrilyn Reynolds in the midst of the pandemic, The Cake Hole enables customers to indulge their sweet tooth with home-baked cakes, cookies, biscuits and treats.

Sherrilyn branded the space as “perfect for her needs” and she was raring to become part of the growing community at Workbridge – which was founded to help people with additional needs to access life, vocational and employment skills.

The business has traded on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays since opening on March 2, and Sherrilyn’s door is open from 10am until 2pm or when she is sold out of the freshly-made sweet treats.

Talking about her first month trading from the new cabin, Sherrilyn told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been absolutely amazing and beyond my expectations. It’s been so busy.”

It was a “last minute” decision to take on the space after a friend tagged Sherrilyn in a social media post advertising that Workbridge was looking for businesses to take on their four cabins.

Though Sherrilyn believed there was no way they would be interested in The Cake Hole, she felt she had nothing to lose. Within a week of applying, she had signed the contract and announced she was opening two weeks later.

Many of The Cake Hole’s loyal customers have already visited the cabin, particularly as Sherrilyn is offering a “bigger range than ever before”.

“Workbridge has grown from being a fairly small enterprise, to a lot bigger and more sociable,” said Sherrilyn.

The venue also has a thriving coffee shop, garden centre, charity shop, ceramic studio, print shop and a regular events calendar.

Two micro businesses moved into the cabins at the same time as Sherrilyn, including the Natural Canine Co. and Jo Daniels Optimal Health. Another business, Little Cloudy, recently moved into the fourth cabin and sells children’s books.

Sherrilyn said: “We’re all micro businesses and one-man bands. Opportunities like this are very rare and I’m incredibly thankful. They don’t come about often.”

When asked her favourite thing about opening the cabin so far, the business owner said the realisation that she has made one of her dreams come true.

“I loved the idea of having my own place,” she said. “To be able to have a space that’s mine and people can come and have a chat. I didn’t think it was something I was going to be able to do.

“I feel like I’m part of the business community. It’s a lovely, friendly atmosphere and Workbridge has been amazing and supportive.”

The Cake Hole venture first began when the preschool group Sherrilyn ran had to stop due to the pandemic, and she began hosting online sessions to occupy the families.