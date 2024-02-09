Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton business owner selling baked goods and sweet treats has shared the unique journey she has been on since the pandemic.

Founded by Sherrilyn Reynolds, The Cake Hole enables customers to indulge their sweet tooth with home-baked cakes, biscuits and treats.

It all began in the first half of 2020 when the preschool group that Sherrilyn ran had to suddenly stop due to the pandemic, and she began hosting online sessions to occupy the families during the uncertain times.

What began as music and dance classes expanded quickly, which saw Sherrilyn introduce a baking session on Friday mornings.

“People loved and engaged with it,” said Sherrilyn, whose sons Alex and Isaac also took part with her.

She was first taught how to bake at a young age by her mother and she had only ever made things for family members and friends.

Following the success of the sessions for four-to-five months during the height of the pandemic, people outside of Sherrilyn’s inner circle requested that she bake things for them and the business took off in June 2020.

Sherrilyn took a step back from the preschool group in December last year – as well as The Pizza Hole which ran from 2020 until April last year – and she has now streamlined her venture to two businesses.

The second is The Pudding Hole, which she founded alongside the owner of The Bread and Pullet, Jennie Bowmaker. This pop-up pudding club serves a variety of desserts and is still going strong.

When asked to describe The Cake Hole Sherrilyn, who won silver in the food producer category at last year’s Northants Life Awards, said: “My strapline is that sometimes you just want to shove it in your cake hole. It might not be healthy but it makes you feel good.

“I try to have as much fun with baking as possible, with a healthy dose of sense of humour. Doing things on your own can be isolating and lonely.”

Sherrilyn has built such a strong relationship with her loyal customers that she knows what they like, when their birthdays are, and who will be most interested when she brings out a new product or flavour.

“I offer something that is tailored and quality,” she said. “Every order makes a difference to me. It does matter.”

Sherrilyn also joked that another of the business’ strapline is “fifty shades of brown” as although most of her bakes are brown, she tries to make them as fun to look at as possible.

It is her versatile cookie pies that are the biggest hit among customers, as well as the fact she always tends to sell out of cookies at each event she attends.

When asked what she believes customers like most about the business, Sherrilyn said: “Flavour is the biggest thing. People say it is the best cookie they have ever had. I work really hard and nothing is made in bulk batches.”

Now Sherrilyn has streamlined to two businesses, she hopes to find her feet with orders and pencil in a number of markets when the weather improves.

She hopes to raise awareness of The Cake Hole as the place to go for “treats for a crowd and family celebrations”, and would love to see them stocked in coffee shops in the future.

Sherrilyn is also soon to relaunch treat boxes, which have been on hold since Christmas – to offer a mixture of bakes for those who do not want larger batches.