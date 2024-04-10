Small businesses to be showcased at Northampton charity’s spring craft fair this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton-based charity Workbridge will host a craft fair and a car boot sale over the weekend.

The ‘Hello Spring’ Craft Fair will take place on Saturday (April 13) and the car boot sale will be on Sunday (April 14) at their site based in Bedford Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Products expected to be at the fair include knitted toys, homemade cards, copper enamel jewellery, vases and coasters.

Most Popular

Workbridge will host a craft fair on Saturday April 13 at its Northampton base in Bedford Road.

Michelle Kite, Workbridge retail manager said: “We like to support the local community, so supporting local businesses, new businesses, people that find [crafting]… therapeutic.

“We encourage people who are making these things themselves, they’re not buying a job lot of stuff.”

Specific traders at the fair include Fred & Betty Soaps and Aquatic Freckle, who create ‘handmade silver and fluid art designs’ inspired by water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retail cabins will also be open at the fair, housing companies such as the Natural Canine Company who sell all-natural canine treats and grooming services, and Little Cloudy which creates felt books for children.

Talking about the fair, Michelle said: “It raises awareness of what St Andrew’s does and what we do at Workbridge.

“Workbridge is the front facing part of St Andrew’s, so we are open to the public whereas the rest of the hospital is closed to the public.

“People that are coming to the end of their recovery within St Andrew’s, they will sometimes come and access work placements or volunteer down at Workbridge so then they’re getting a real sense of what community is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always get really good feedback because we are selective with the stalls we have.”

Proceeds earned from the fair will go to St Andrew’s Healthcare, a mental health charity whose purpose is “is to inspire hope for those living with complex mental health needs”.

The car boot sale on Sunday allows sellers to arrive from 8am and buyers to arrive from 9am.

Both events are free and do not need to be booked.