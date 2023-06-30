Award-winning businesswoman opens new industry-leading medical tattoo clinic in Northamptonshire

The Kiri Clinic, an industry leading restorative tattoo clinic, headed up by award-winning businesswoman Terri Benamore, is now open in it's beautiful countryside location.

The clinic, which houses three specialist treatment rooms, specialises in post-surgery care, especially for those affected by breast cancer, mastectomy and nipple loss and is glad to now be able to offer a range of treatments from their new purpose-designed space in Wakefield Country Courtyard, Potterspury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kiri Clinic is a specialist tattooing clinic that provides other forms of medical tattooing such as scalp tattooing for all types of hair loss, and scar camouflage. The Kiri Clinic have also been joined by nurse practitioner, Katie Hughes Bsc (Hons) RN of Florere Wellness who is providing Medical Aesthetics. Anti wrinkle injections, Cryotherapy skin tag/mole removal, Chemical peels and Lip Augmentation, to name a few.

Supporters gathered for the launch event

Terri, who is known for her years of experience within the medical tattooing specialism, states, "we have worked tirelessly to create our truly unique, beautiful, inclusive and nurturing environment. The Kiri Clinic is a celebration of all humans. It has been a labour of love and we are excited to finally present it to you."

The Kiri Clinic is a welcoming, inclusive and judgement-free space where all are welcome. The clinic is set to be a very special and welcome addition to the local area.

The Kiri Clinic is now open for bookings, consultations and tours and welcomes all those affected by, or supporting those with cancer, surgery or confidence/self-esteem issues due to hair loss, scarring and or gender reassignment to please get in touch.

The Kiri Clinic is so welcoming and set to be a very special place for so many