Dream home becomes even more special after Kevin proposes on doorstep at Northampton housing development
"We are so excited to start this new adventure together"
A couple who met online during the pandemic found their dream home together at a new housing development in Duston – and got engaged outside their new front door.
Ele Stanhope and Kevin Brownsill – who met up in person once the first lockdown restrictions were lifted and moved in together a few months later to Kevin’s home in Witney, Oxfordshire – were viewing the plot they’d reserved at Duston Gardens in March when Kevin proposed on the doorstep.
The couple are now looking forward to moving into their new home – a four-bedroom Misbourne house type – in August.
Ele said: “We went to view the house on my birthday in March and we left an engaged couple, right outside our new home. We are so excited to start this new adventure together.”
Ele, 42, a correspondence manager for Transport for London, met Kevin, 38, a technical manager for an adhesive company, on a dating app in July 2020. After a couple of Zoom dates, they met as soon as lockdown lifted and knew they had found their forever person.
When they started house-hunting together in Northamptonshire earlier this year and stumbled across Bellway’s Duston Gardens development, they also knew they had found their forever home.
Ele, who previously lived in London, said: “Northampton was the ideal location for us as it was close to Kevin’s work, in between both of our families as well as being near to Kevin’s two boys from his previous marriage, who stay with him every other weekend. I can also get the train into London if ever I need to."