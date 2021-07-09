Dream home becomes even more special after Kevin proposes on doorstep at Northampton housing development

Ele Stanhope and Kevin Brownsill got engaged after Kevin popped the question on the doorstep of their new home

A couple who met online during the pandemic found their dream home together at a new housing development in Duston – and got engaged outside their new front door.

Ele Stanhope and Kevin Brownsill – who met up in person once the first lockdown restrictions were lifted and moved in together a few months later to Kevin’s home in Witney, Oxfordshire – were viewing the plot they’d reserved at Duston Gardens in March when Kevin proposed on the doorstep.

The couple are now looking forward to moving into their new home – a four-bedroom Misbourne house type – in August.

Ele said: “We went to view the house on my birthday in March and we left an engaged couple, right outside our new home. We are so excited to start this new adventure together.”

Ele, 42, a correspondence manager for Transport for London, met Kevin, 38, a technical manager for an adhesive company, on a dating app in July 2020. After a couple of Zoom dates, they met as soon as lockdown lifted and knew they had found their forever person.

When they started house-hunting together in Northamptonshire earlier this year and stumbled across Bellway’s Duston Gardens development, they also knew they had found their forever home.