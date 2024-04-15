Watch the F1 Chinese GP from the rooftop of the Hilton Garden Inn at the Silverstone Circuit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone, the only trackside hotel at the iconic Silverstone circuit, is throwing a viewing party for the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend on its incredible Rooftop, with 360-degree views of the iconic track.

From 7am this Sunday 21st April, the Rooftop will play host to a watch breakfast – fans can savour a cup of freshly brewed coffee and indulge in a hot breakfast while soaking in the adrenaline-fueled race action of the first Chinese Grand Prix since the pandemic. Adult tickets are £20, child tickets £12 and under 2s go free.

And for those looking to extend their visit or perhaps stay the night before, the hotel is offering 20% off overnight stays in Track-Facing Rooms overlooking Silverstone Circuit’s start/finish line with all Grand Prix Viewing Party bookings.