Unique Open Day at Northampton Magistrates Courts on 13 September

Northampton Magistrates Courts Open Day

For one day only, on Saturday 13 September, you can visit the Northampton Magistrates Courts and enjoy cell and court tours, take part in mock trials, see a Police Incident room and a Police car and van and much more.

On the day (10am-4pm) there will be hourly tours of the cells, from entry through to the court, two mock trials, the chance to view a Police car and van, and meet representatives from the Crime Prosecution Service, Probation Services, Youth Justice and also Magistrates themselves.

You can not only find out how the courts operate, but also learn about career opportunities.

All are welcome and it is Free Entry. Spread the word!

Any questions, call 01604 497000