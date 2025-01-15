Two fun-filled family events to brighten your February half-term at Stowe House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for exciting half-term activities that’ll keep the kids happy and spark their creativity? Stowe House has just what you need!

This February, we’re hosting two family-friendly events that are perfect for children and their families to do together. Whether it’s solving puzzles on Cupid’s Trail or crafting your way through Zodiac Explorers, Stowe House is the place to be for a fun and enriching day out. Read on to find out what’s happening and why Stowe House is the ideal destination for your next family adventure!

Cupid’s Trail: Explore Ancient Gods and Valentine’s Fun

15–23 February, 10.30am–3.30pm

Step into the world of mythology, creativity, and love with Cupid’s Trail, a Valentine’s-themed adventure perfect for kids aged 4–14. Wander through the historic rooms of Stowe House, discovering fascinating tales of Roman gods like Mars, Neptune, and Venus

What to Expect

Trail of the Gods: Uncover exciting stories about ancient gods and their influence on love, war, and even the seasons.

Cupid’s Challenges: Solve riddles and puzzles to complete Cupid’s special card, a fun and interactive way to engage young explorers.

Craft Activity: Get creative along the trail by making your own delicate paper roses—the perfect keepsake or a special Valentine’s gift.

This trail is a brilliant way to mix learning, creativity, and adventure in one fun-filled experience. And best of all? The activities are free with normal admission, and kids go free with a paying adult!

Young families enjoying craft activities in the visitor centre at Stowe House

Zodiac Explorers: Chinese New Year Adventures

Wednesday 19 Feb, 10am-12pm and 2-4pm

Celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake with our engaging two-hour workshop for children aged 5–10. This unique event combines storytelling, hands-on crafts, and an exciting zodiac-themed journey around Stowe House.

What’s in Store

Little ones will be amazed when you explore inside Stowe House

Storytime: Discover the enchanting legends of the Chinese New Year.

Zodiac Fun: Find your zodiac animal and learn about your lucky numbers, colours, and more.

Craft Activities: Decorate a wooden snake and sculpt with modelling clay inspired by the house.

Chinese Calligraphy: Learn to write the word “snake” using traditional brush and ink.

Tickets are just £4.50 per child, with adults requiring standard house admission. Spaces are limited, so be sure to book early!

Family-Friendly Facilities at Stowe House

We know that keeping the little ones happy is key to a great day out. That’s why Stowe House offers a range of facilities to make your visit stress-free:

Kids go free with a paying adult at Stowe House

Baby changing facilities.

Cafe with snacks and ice cream…well we can all hope for some sunshine!

Lift access for pushchairs.

Interactive displays and dress-up in our museum.

Outdoor picnic tables and a grassy lawn for running off some energy.

For families with younger children, pre-booking admission tickets allows you to park close to the house via a separate entrance, avoiding long walks through the garden. Alternatively, enjoy the fresh air and let the kids explore the wider grounds (National Trust Stowe admission applies).

With two exciting events, beautiful surroundings, and family-friendly facilities, Stowe House is the perfect place to make the February half-term memorable for the whole family. From discovering Roman gods on Cupid’s Trail to celebrating Chinese New Year as a Zodiac Explorer, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out—plan your visit today and give your family a half-term filled with creativity, learning, and fun!

Visit Stowe House this February Half-Term. Adventure awaits! www.stowehouse.org

Location:

Families enjoying a trail in the North Hall at Stowe House

Stowe House is nestled at the tip of Buckinghamshire, on the South Northants and West Oxfordshire border, just minutes from Buckingham and easily accessible from Milton Keynes, Bicester, and the surrounding areas via major routes like the A422 and A43. With ample parking and family-friendly facilities, it’s a country house to discover on your doorstep. Best of all, every ticket purchased helps support the Stowe House Preservation Trust, our charity dedicated to conserving and protecting this historic landmark for future generations. Adult Admission £9.50, National Trust Member Adult £7.50, Children go free with a paying adult, Historic House Member Free.