Top Secret - The Magic of Science
Sunday 15 September 2:00 pm - ends at 3:20 pmLive on StageFrom £10 per seat. Book tickets now - www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am to 2pm
Fusing the mystery of magic with wondrous and miraculous feats of science. Hang on to your seats as we transform The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre into a real life science laboratory.
Experience the non-stop action packed interactive magical science experiments that will capture the imagination. Top Secret is a fast moving colourful magical science show filled with mystery, suspense, lots and lots of mess!
Top Secret will inspire and educate every young budding magician and scientist, as well as proving fun and exciting entertainment for all of the family.