Saturday 14 June 2025 12:00pm - ends at 1:00pm, Saturday 14 June 2025 3:30pm - ends at 4:30pm Live on Stage.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, and brand new for 2025, Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show comes to our theatre bringing alive the illustrations and music that makes Tom Gates hugely popular around the world! With catchy tunes and hilarious performances, this fantastic new stage show brings the best of the Brilliant World of Tom Gates into one live show!