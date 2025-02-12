Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show is coming to The Old Savoy
Based on the bestselling books by Liz Pichon, and brand new for 2025, Tom Gates EPIC Stage Show comes to our theatre bringing alive the illustrations and music that makes Tom Gates hugely popular around the world! With catchy tunes and hilarious performances, this fantastic new stage show brings the best of the Brilliant World of Tom Gates into one live show!
It’s pure fun for the whole family whether you're a lover of the books or new to Tom and his friends!
Produced by Mark Thompson Productions and directed by Miranda Larson.
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm