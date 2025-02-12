The Signatures Northern Soul Live with Eddie Holman

Sunday 8 June 2025 7:30pm - ends at 9:50pm. The UK’s most authentic Northern Soul Live Show! Experience the soul-stirring magic of The Signatures, The Official backing band for many of the Northern Soul original artists as well as being featured as the house band for the Northern Soul special on The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC 6 Music. The Signatures

Joining The Signatures on stage is Eddie Holman, an iconic figure in soul music. Renowned for his timeless hit "Hey There Lonely Girl," which has captivated audiences for decades with its heart-rending falsetto. As 2025 marks his remarkable 60th year of performing, Eddie's legacy continues to shine, showcasing his enduring talent and passion for soulful melodies. Eddie Holman remains a cherished legend, celebrated for his contributions to the world of soul and R&B. Supported by The Signatures, delivering a fantastic night of Northern Soul music.

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm