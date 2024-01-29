The Sensational 60s Experience

With a brand-new production for 2024. Join us for the musical phenomenon of 2024 with this festival of nostalgia. The show with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s.

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years this is the show to see. These legends of the 60’s will deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.