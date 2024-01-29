The Rolling Clones 2024 at The Deco
Saturday 20 April7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmThere are no better guardians of the ROLLING STONES back catalogue! Charisma, attitude, front-coupled with great musicianship. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you - THE ROLLING CLONES! Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orCall The Box Office 01604 491005
A veritable time machine with all the pomp and circumstance of the wildest band of the swinging sixties and beyond!
If ever you wondered what all the fuss was about an evening with THE CLONES will enlighten you.