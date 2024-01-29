The Rolling Clones 2024 at The Deco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are no better guardians of the ROLLING STONES back catalogue! Charisma, attitude, front-coupled with great musicianship. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you – THE ROLLING CLONES!

A veritable time machine with all the pomp and circumstance of the wildest band of the swinging sixties and beyond!