The Mikado – Northampton Gilbert & Sullivan Group

The Mikado is, without doubt, the most popular of Gilbert & Sullivan’s operettas, and it is no wonder as the story skilfully combines colourful characters, memorable music, with an underlying tale of power, corruption, love, betrothal and sycophancy……

This year the action takes place at the grand opening of a Mikado Tearoom, which were all the rage in England in the early 1900’s, where the staff are planning to bring to life the town of Titipu, and everyone’s favourite characters Poo-Bah, Ko-Ko, Nanki-Poo and Yum-Yum to entertain their invited guests, as they await the arrival of the dessert trolley and of course The Mikado in this, a truly colourful spectacle of Japanese delight.

Under the artful direction of Leon Berger, Director, and David Chambers, Musical Director, our Mikado Tearoom and Japanese adventure commences at the Old Savoy, home of the Deco Theatre, from 30th April to 4th May 2024″

This production is set in an English Mikado Tearoom, it will not be performed traditionally i.e. with the cast dressed in traditional Japanese outfits and make-up.