Teddysteps charity Christmas Fete
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We are fundraising for vital multi therapy sessions and specialist treatments and ongoing equipment for Teddy aged 4years old to enable him to reach his full potential and give him the best quality of life.
Teddy was born on 17th July 2020, in a poor condition and had to be resuscitated. He was taken to the Neonatal Ward in Northampton General Hospital. At 5 hours old Teddy had his first seizure. At 10 hours old he was transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary Hospital in a critical condition. When Teddy arrived at LRI he was placed in a cooling jacket to prevent any further damage to his brain.
Teddy spent 6 weeks in LRI NICU. During this time we faced many uncertain moments. After many tests and numerous MRI’s Teddy was diagnosed with mild (HIE). Thankfully after being transferred back to NGH Teddy was finally able to go home at 7 weeks old.
We later received the news that Teddy had been diagnosed with EIEE (early infantile epileptic encephalopathy). Teddy is entirely Ng Tube fed, GORD and has an unsafe swallow.
@everyoneTeddyStepsTeddySteps Charity Christmas Fete 2024TeddySteps Charity Christmas Fete 2024