Take part in the Northampton Santa Dash to help children with disabilities

Get into the Christmas spirit and join in with the Northampton Santa dash to help raise funds to change their lives of children with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newlife The Charity for Disabled Children provides specialist disability equipment including buggies, wheelchairs, car seats and beds for children with disabilities so they have the equipment they need to thrive and take part in all opportunities – and now, thanks to the Northamptonshire Rotary Clubs, you can help ensure they have the equipment they need.

Organised by the four Rotary Clubs of Northampton, the Seventh Northampton Santa Dash will take place on December 7, and all participants will receive a Santa suit and a medal – and although you can run the route, you can also walk, amble and push buggies or wheelchairs too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary clubs will provide the event village, run infrastructure, including first aid cover and refreshments. and all net monies raised will be donated to Local Charities – and each participant can decide which charity they raise funds for, with sponsors able to support them through the link Just Giving northampton2025santafunrun pages.

Join in the festive fun at the Northampton Santa Dash

Lucy Beardmore, Newlife Events Officer, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Rotary Club of Northampton for this year’s Santa Fun Run in December. It’s a wonderful community event and we’d love to see local residents getting involved on behalf of Newlife Charity.

“Every pound raised will make a real difference to a child living with a disability. By signing up, you’re not only joining a fantastic festive tradition, but also doing something truly life-changing in your community.”

To enter the cost is £12 per adult, which includes a Santa suit and medal, and £7 for children with a suit and medal. There is also a Family Concession of £32 for two adults and two children with suits and medals. Corporate entries with six or more team members is £10pp or £12pp including Santa Suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration and payment can be completed on the sign-up page. For more information visit www.santarun.northamptonrotaryevents.org/information/. You can then raise money for Newlife through www.justgiving.com/campaign/newlifenorthamptonsantadash.